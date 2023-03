Incendiul se petrece în orașul Rostov pe Don (sud), unde locuitorii au auzit o explozie înainte ca flăcările să se răspândească.

In Rostov-on-Don, the building of the Border Service of the FSB is on fire - Russian media. The propagandists write that the explosion took place in a warehouse. You gotta smoke right pic.twitter.com/7F94HfOcxQ — Alan Abdo (@AlanAbdo13) March 16, 2023

The building of the Border Service of the #Russian FSB is on fire in Rostov-on-Don, — mass media



Local residents report that an explosion was heard before the fire.

