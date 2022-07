Alarmele aeriene au sunat în întreaga regiune Nikolaev, care se învecinează cu portul Odesa, înainte de explozii, potrivit Agerpres.

#Mykolaiv came under heavy attack in the early hours this morning. We are still awaiting full details.



At least 8 missiles were launched by #Russia's army. Some landed in #Nikolaev according to the mayor pic.twitter.com/Z6awGROwby— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) July 2, 2022