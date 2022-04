Conform companiei, două rachete ruseşti au lovit o gară feroviară din oraşul Kramatorsk din estul Ucrainei, scrie Agerpres. Gara este folosită pentru a evacua civili din zonele aflate sub bombardamentele forţelor ruse.

⚡️ The head of the #Donetsk Regional State Administration, Pavel Kyrylenko, reported shelling of the train station in #Kramatorsk . A dozen dead were reported, the shelling was carried out from an Iskander with a cluster charge. pic.twitter.com/EVxtkbEBSi — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) April 8, 2022

Russian missiles hit a train station of Kramatorsk where hundreds of people were trying to evacuate. The city is expected to become a war zone in the next couple of days. #RussianWarCrimes #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/jPt0SrMrFP— 🇺🇦 Julie Streams 🇺🇦 (@JulieOrwell) April 8, 2022