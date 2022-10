O vilă din Palm Jumeirah, vândută în luna iulie cu 82,35 milioane dolari, este acum cea mai scumpă casă vândută vreodată în Dubai, a scris Business Insider care citează Bloomberg.

The Casa Del Sole mansion by Alpago Properties was sold for AED302.5 million, becoming the most expensive home to be sold in Dubai. Learn more: https://t.co/4hMKlnIUTh #Dubai #RealEstate — ArabianBusiness.com (@ArabianBusiness) October 3, 2022

Bloomberg | Mansion built on Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah island has become the most expensive home to be sold in the Persian Gulf emirate. The villa, called Casa Del Sole, fetched $82.4 and was bought without a mortgage. https://t.co/jOS71ebSxD— Greg Christie (@Greg0706) October 2, 2022