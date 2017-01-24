“Toni Erdmann”, film co-produs de Ada Solomon, a fost nominalizat la categoria “cel mai bun film strain” in cadrul celei de-a 89-a editie a premiilor Oscar. Academia de Film Americana, institutia care decerneaza premiile Oscar a facut publice nominalizarile pentru evenimentul ce va avea loc pe 26 februarie la Los Angeles. De asemenea, musicalul La La Land a obtinut 14 nominalizari, inregistrand un record in istoria premiilor.

Ada Solomon devine astfel primul producator roman din istoria cinematografiei romanesti nominalizat la premiile Oscar, la categoria cel mai bun film strain cu “Toni Erdmann”. Filmul spune povestea unui tata (Peter Simonischek) care vine dupa fiica sa (Sandra Huller) la Bucuresti pentru a o invata simtul umorului. Filmul este o productie germana, dar a fost filmat aproape integral in Bucuresti.

De asemenea, Musicalul “La La Land”, in regia lui Damien Chazelle, a obtinut un numar record de 14 nominalizari in istoria premiilor Oscar, aflate la cea de-a 89-a editie, printre care cel mai bun film, cel mai bun regizor, cel mai bun actor sau cea mai buna actrita.

Lista completa a nominalizarilor:

Cel mai bun film: Arrival, Fences, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, Hidden Figures, La La Land, Lion, Manchester by the Sea, Moonlight

Cel mai bun regizor: Denis Villeneuve (Arrival), Mel Gibson (Hacksaw Ridge), Damien Chazelle, (La La Land), Kenneth Lonergan, (Manchester by the Sea), Barry Jenkins, (Moonlight)

Cel mai bun actor in rol principal: Casey Affleck (Manchester By The Sea), Andrew Garfield (Hacksaw Ridge), Ryan Gosling (La La Land), Viggo Mortensen (Captain Fantastic), Denzel Washington (Fences)

Cea mai buna actrita in rol principal: Isabelle Huppert (Elle), Ruth Negga (Loving), Natalie Portman (Jackie), Emma Stone (La La Land), Meryl Streep (Florence Foster Jenkins)

Cel mai bun actor in rol secundar: Mahershala Ali (Moonlight), Jeff Bridges (Hell Or High Water), Lucas Hedges (Manchester By The Sea), Dev Patel (Lion), Michael Shannon (Nocturnal Animals)

Cea mai buna actrita in rol secundar: Viola Davis (Fences), Naomie Harris (Moonlight), Nicole Kidman (Lion), Octavia Spencer (Hidden Figures), Michelle Williams (Manchester by the Sea)

Cel mai bun film strain: A Man Called Ove (Suedia), Land of Mine (Danemarca), The Salesman (Iran), Tanna (Australia), Toni Erdmann (Germania)

Cel mai bun lungmetraj de animatie: Kubo and the Two Strings, Moana, My Life as a Zucchini, The Red Turtle, Zootopia

Cel mai bun design de productie: Arrival, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Hail, Caesar!, La La Land, Passengers

Cel mai bun scenariu adaptat: Arrival, Fences, Hidden Figures, Lion, Moonlight

Cel mai bun scenariu original: Hell or High Water, La La Land, The Lobster, Manchester by the Sea, 20th Century Women

Cea mai buna imagine: Arrival, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Silence

Cel mai bun montaj: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, Hell or High Water, La La Land, Moonlight

Cea mai buna coloana sonora: Jackie, La La Land, Lion, Moonlight, Passengers

Cel mai bun cantec: La La Land - Audition, La La Land - City of Stars, Moana - How Far I'll Go, Jim: The James Foley Story - The Empty Chair, Trolls - Can't Stop the Feeling

Cel mai bun montaj de sunet: Arrival, Deepwater Horizon, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Sully

Cel mai bun mixaj de sunet: Arrival, Hacksaw Ridge, La La Land, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

Cele mai bune efecte vizuale: Deepwater Horizon, Doctor Strange The Jungle Book, Kubo and the Two Strings, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Cel mai bun machiaj/ cea mai buna coafura: A Man Called Ove, Star Trek Beyond, Suicide Squad

Cele mai bune costume: Allied, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Florence Foster Jenkins, Jackie, La La Land

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj animat: Blind Vaysha, Borrowed Time, Pear Cider and Cigarettes, Pearl, Piper

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj de fictiune: Ennemis Entreniers, La Femme et le TGV, Silent Nights, Sing, Timecode

Cel mai bun lungmetraj documentar: Fire at Sea, I Am Not Your Negro, Life, Animated, O.J.: Made in America, 13th

Cel mai bun scurtmetraj documentar: Extremis, 4.1 Miles, Joe's Violin, Watani: My Homeland, The White Helmets

Sursa foto: featureflash/Shutterstock